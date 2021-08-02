T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.