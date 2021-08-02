T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.02 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,852 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

