T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.14. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.