Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

