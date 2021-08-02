Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

