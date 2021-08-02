Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

