Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $3.46 on Monday. Taoping has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

