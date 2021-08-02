Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.