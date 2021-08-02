TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.73 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.