TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.89.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.31. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The company has a market cap of C$59.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

