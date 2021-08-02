TCASH Market Cap Hits $164,895.09 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One TCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. TCASH has a total market cap of $164,895.09 and $3,319.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006284 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TCASH Coin Profile

TCASH is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @etherflyercom and its Facebook page is accessible here . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer

Buying and Selling TCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

