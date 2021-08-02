TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,757,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

