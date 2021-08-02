TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
