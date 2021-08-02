TD Securities Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $875.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $850.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $874.16.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $820.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $802.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

