Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of CLH opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

