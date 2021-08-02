Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

