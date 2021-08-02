Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $21,066,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

