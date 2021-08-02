Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.