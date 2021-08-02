Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $132.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

