Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.43.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $595.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $601.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

