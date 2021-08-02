Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $57.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

