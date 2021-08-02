Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock worth $106,184,671. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.17. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

