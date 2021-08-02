Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,334,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $147.55 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.21.

