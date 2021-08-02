Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

WIX opened at $298.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.17.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

