Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 238,564 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.32 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

