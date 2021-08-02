Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $400.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.16, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

