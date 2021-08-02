Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,033 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

