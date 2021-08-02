Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.68 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73.

