Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

