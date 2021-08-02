Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,571.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $17.90 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26.
About Telenor ASA
