Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,571.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $17.90 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

