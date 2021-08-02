TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELUS reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line surpassed the same. Expanded service offerings, superior asset mix and accelerated broadband network investment program backed by a robust operating momentum favored the company’s quarterly results. TELUS PureFibre network covered nearly 2.6 million premises at the end of second-quarter 2021. Growing subscriber base and higher demand for premium bundled services with an augmented Canadian market footprint are likely to boost its near-term revenues. However, intense competition from regional carriers is a major concern. Escalated capital expenditures in the wireline segment results in large outflow of funds, leading to soft margins. High infrastructure investments, along with a huge debt load, are worrisome.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. 5,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,964. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in TELUS by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

