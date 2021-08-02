TEMCO Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 5% against the dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

