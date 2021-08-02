Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Mark Coulter Sells 500,000 Shares

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) insider Mark Coulter sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.00 ($8.57), for a total value of A$6,000,000.00 ($4,285,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.