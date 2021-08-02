Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.