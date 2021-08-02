Tendies Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,310.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Tendies has a total market cap of $763,230.27 and approximately $74,310.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,728 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,728 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

