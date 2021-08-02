Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. Thales has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

About Thales

