The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $48,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $710.00 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $687.10 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $973.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

