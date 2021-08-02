The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $333.83. 718,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,203. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $192.35 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

