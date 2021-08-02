The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 57.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

EL opened at $333.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.35 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.