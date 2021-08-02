The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $333.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.35 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

