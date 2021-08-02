The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PMCUF opened at $43.70 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $44.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54.
About Pro Medicus
