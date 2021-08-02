The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PMCUF opened at $43.70 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $44.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

