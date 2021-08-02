The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,284.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

