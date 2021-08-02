The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:GBX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,284.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.