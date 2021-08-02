The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

