The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

