The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $194.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

