The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.71. 71,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

