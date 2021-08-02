The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 213.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,367,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

HHC opened at $92.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

