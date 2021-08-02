The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,754. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

