The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

KHC opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

