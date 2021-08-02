The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE NWHM opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18. The New Home has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get The New Home alerts:

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The New Home had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The New Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The New Home by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.