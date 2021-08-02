The RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect The RealReal to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

